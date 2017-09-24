Mexico quake death toll rises to 318

MEXICO CITY (AP) – The Latest on Mexico’s earthquake (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

Mexican authorities say the death toll from Tuesday’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake has reached 318, with more than half of those in the capital.

Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente reported Sunday morning on Twitter that 180 people died in the capital.

There were also 73 deaths in Morelos state, 45 in Puebla, 13 in the State of Mexico, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.

