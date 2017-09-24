Jennifer Lopez offers $1M for Puerto Rico relief

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – The Latest on Hurricane Maria and its devastation of Puerto Rico (all times local):

Jennifer Lopez says she’s donating $1 million from the proceeds of her Las Vegas residency to relief efforts in Puerto Rico, where she has family roots.

The entertainer announced the pledge on Sunday at an event describing New York state efforts to aid the hurricane-devastated island.

She said she and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, along with singer Marc Anthony and a range of Latino musicians, athletes and business leaders would commit to get resources and aid to Puerto Rico and the wider Caribbean region.

An emotional Lopez spoke first in Spanish, talking about how Hurricane Maria has ravaged the island, and calling on everyone to get involved in helping to rebuild.