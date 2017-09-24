Jaguars, Ravens Take A Knee during National Anthem Day After President Trump’s Comments

LONDON, England (CBS) The NFL’s London slate kicked off this weekend with a match up of the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Many players from both teams took a knee in protest to the comments/tweets from U.S. President Donald Trump. Other players, and Jaguars owner, Shad Khan, locked arms.

President Trump said, “If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place faster. Fire or suspend!” in a tweet this morning.

Players and coaches also stood on the side locking arms.

President Trump also tweeted, “NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S.”

