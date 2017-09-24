House Fire Destroys Chunchula Family’s Home

Chunchula, AL (WKRG)

A family in Chunchula is picking up the pieces following a devastating fire this week. A family of five lost their home of the last seven years. This trailer is barely recognizable anymore. Wednesday afternoon it burned down in a fire so intense it almost cut the home in half.

“It’s the first home I ever bought, didn’t have no insurance but it was something to us,” said homeowner Clyde Young. Young and his fiance’ Racee Mason say they’re lucky no one was home at the time. The fire has been hardest on their three small children.

“They don’t have a home they can come home to right now,” said Mason. In the face of all this loss, they say they’ve also learned how generous the community can be. Not to take life for granted that’s for sure because even though a lot of this stuff is replaceable there was a lot of stuff of sentimental value we won’t get back. In the days since the fire they’ve been trying to salvage what they can, they’ve been staying with family and they’re grateful to the many people who’ve tried to help with donations. Family members say the fire is believed to be an accident that started around the kitchen. A GoFundMe page has been set up as one of the ways people can donate towards expenses.