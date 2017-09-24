FEMA tweets wrong number, directs Hurricane Irma victims to sex hotline

Florida (FOX 21) — Several Hurricane Irma victims called a 1-800 number for help but were offered phone sex instead.

According to the Miami Herald, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Region 4 office accidentally tweeted the wrong number on Wednesday.

The correct number was supposed to be a “1-888” number instead of a “1-800” number.

“Welcome to America’s hottest talk line. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you. Press ‘1’ to connect, free, now,” said the recording.

The original tweet was deleted and has since been replaced with a new tweet and the correct number.

#FL: If your roof was damaged due to Hurricane #Irma, Operation Blue Roof may be able to help: 1-888-ROOF-BLU or https://t.co/Y51kOUx1l3 pic.twitter.com/MQw60p96ym — FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) September 20, 2017