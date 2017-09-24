Faith Time: Communities of Transformation

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Katy Wrona is the coordinator for Communities of Transformation. For more information on the program, you can click here.

Here’s a look at our conversation:

Chad: You work with a program called Communities of Transformation. What is that?

Guest: Communities of Transformation is an initiative that seeks to serve those in our community who are most vulnerable and who live in poverty. Communities of Transformation is sponsored by the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church. This community initiative partners families in transition with volunteers from within the community’s churches. The primary goal of COT is to stabilize the participants and their families through the development of financial strength and to assist adults who are unemployed or underemployed to find meaningful long-term employment.

The COT initiative is built upon the formation of a community. We gather together for a weekly meeting on which includes a meal, childcare, training or program, and community-building activities. In Mobile, we gather every Thursday night at 5:45 at the Vision Center. Participants and volunteers are matched in small groups for encouragement, friendship building, guidance, and for building the capacity for the families in transition to have access to networks among those that can assist them toward a new path forward.

Chad: How do you reach families and people in the community?

Guest: Our partner entities in the community play a vital role in our project. We have a strong partnership with a United Methodist Children’s Home in the community where we are walking with their teen mothers as they learn how to become adults. We are supported by many churches who refer individuals as well. We work to provide an extra layer of support to community organizations who are working with families in this community.

A large component is individuals in our community inviting other people. Our new class of participants has all been invited personally by someone already a part of COT

Chad: How does this program move families towards stability?

Guest: Our families all start a leadership class at the beginning of their participation. This holistic training, called Awaken, focuses on developing an individuals strengths and assets. The class focuses on the five dimensions of personal development – Physical, Intellectual, Financial, Spiritual, and Relational. As individuals, we should be growing in all areas of life no matter our age or where our journey has led so far. After the Awaken class, participants are matched with small groups of support and begin to set goals for themselves.

COT provides programs on job readiness, financial management, parenting, healthy living, and many others that help the community grow in all dimensions of life and help them accomplish goals.

What I love about this ministry is that we first see individual begin to heal within and then take steps towards their future story.

Chad: What are some examples of success with COT you can point to?

Guest: Within our community, we have had individuals start college, pay off debt, move into safer housing, get new jobs, and learn to trust others. I would like to take it a step further and share the journey of one of our participants.

About 18 months ago, we had a sixty-year-old woman join our community. She had just moved to Mobile, living with her family, and was searching for a new purpose in her life. She completed our leadership course, Awaken, and set goals for herself and the future she envisioned.

She shares a moment when one night at a COT meeting, someone turned to her and asked, “You’re an artist, aren’t you?” and in that moment she felt proud of who she was and her talents. After years away from the art community because of a disability she began to invest in her art again.

Today, she owns her own home, shows her art at Gallery 450, and has set up her art studio at the Vision Center where she teaches private lessons and gives back to the community by working with emotionally challenged students through art and crafts. She is still an active participant of COT and continues to take steps towards achieving her goals.

She is just one example of success with COT. But her story also shows that the road to self-sufficiency takes time and is impossible without a community of support.

Chad: How do you change people’s mindsets about what poverty truly is?

Guest: One key idea that we live into at Communities of Transformation is that everyone is broken. We are all in some kind of poverty; of self, spirit, wealth, or relationships. Through Christ and community are we able to break the cycle and move forward. Every person in our COT community has been transformed in some way. We are all learning, setting goals, and holding others accountable for those goals as we move towards stability.

Chad: Why was CoT started?

Guest: Communities of Transformation started as part of a conversation of how we are serving families in our communities. I believe all ministries are important and vital to our communities but many are providing relief to families in need. Communities of Transformation focuses on development and moving families towards self-sufficiency.

I remember growing up and my whole neighborhood knew each other and looked out for each other. This concept of community is no longer the norm in society. Communities of Transformation is about forming a community where we all want to help each other succeed.