DeMarcus Cousins Gives Back to his Hometown

Cousins donated money to help build a new basketball court at Figures Park.

MOBILE, Ala. – New Orleans Pelicans star, and Mobile native, DeMarcus Cousins was in town this weekend along with NBA stars John Wall, Anthony Davis and music star Rick Ross.

Why you might ask?

Cousins, and Mayor Sandy Stimpson, announced the building of a ‘Rucker Park’ style basketball court at Figure Park in Mobile. Cousins donated $253,000 to the project.

“We’ll have first-class facilities now and as all the professional athletes know, if you have first-class facilities you attract the best athletes,” said Stimpson. “It’s been a disservice to our community to not have outstanding facilities so I’m really excited about it.”

Mayor Stimpson says they are about 30 days away from starting the project of renovating the courts at Figures Park.

