Warriors spurn White House trip after Trump pulls invitation

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) – The Golden State Warriors say they will not go to the White House when they visit Washington early next year, announcing the decision hours after President Donald Trump tweeted he was withdrawing the invitation.

Warriors star Stephen Curry had said he was not interested in the traditional event American championship teams usually have with the president. That raised Trump’s ire, with the president citing what he called Curry’s hesitation to accept.

The Warriors say they’re “disappointed that we did not have an opportunity during this process to share our views or have open dialogue on issues impacting our communities that we felt would be important to raise.”

