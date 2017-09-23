UC Berkeley says ‘Free Speech Week’ event canceled

Associated Press Published:

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) – Confusion swirls around the “Free Speech Week” event at the University of California, Berkeley with the school saying the event has been canceled, but a featured speaker insists it will go on.

UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof said Saturday that the Berkeley Patriot student organization told university administrators that the four-day event scheduled to start Sunday had been canceled.

But the event’s co-organizer, right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, says in a Facebook post that while the student group may have pulled out, “I and my speakers have not.”

Some headline speakers, including Ann Coulter, have backed away from the event or said their names were listed without their knowledge.

Yiannopoulos’ attempt to speak at Berkeley in February was shut down by masked anarchists who rioted on campus.

