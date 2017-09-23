Roy Moore Holding Rally in Washington County Saturday Afternoon

Published:

McIntosh, AL (WKRG)

Republican Senate Candidate and former Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court Roy Moore is holding a rally in Washington County later today.  It’s one of Moore’s last rallies before Election Day on Tuesday.

The event starts at 5 pm at a home on John Johnston Road.  Moore is expected to speak at around sundown.  The Washington County Sheriff’s office says the home will be about 3-4 miles down John Johnston Road once you turn from the Valero Gas station on Highway 43.  There will be food, bluegrass music and organizers describe it as a “bring your lawn chair” political rally.

Judge Moore faces Luther Strange in the hotly contested Republican Primary runoff this Tuesday.  The winner will face Democratic candidate Doug Jones in December.

