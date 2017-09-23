Price to stop private plane use on business during review

WASHINGTON (AP) – Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price says he will stop flying private planes on official business during an internal review of the flights.

Price on Fox News defended the practice of using private planes on those trips. A spokeswoman has said Price tries to fly commercial whenever possible.

The HHS inspector general’s office says the agency is reviewing Price’s charter flights to see if they violated government travel regulations.

Price, a former Republican House member from Georgia, chartered flights to a resort in Maine where he was part of a discussion with a health care industry CEO. That was according to a report in Politico. He also chartered flights to community health centers in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.

