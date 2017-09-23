President Trump points to Iran missile test in criticizing nuke deal

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is pointing to a reported missile test by Iran to renew his criticism of the nuclear agreement it reached with the U.S. and other nations.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on Friday displayed its latest ballistic missile capable of reaching Israel and much of the Middle East. The U.S. opposes Iran’s ballistic missile program and Trump signed a bill last month imposing penalties on those involved with it.

Video of a medium-range ballistic missile being test fired aired Friday on Iran’s state TV. The time or location of the test was not mentioned.

Trump tweeted Saturday about the public unveiling of the missile while criticizing the agreement with Iran. The nuclear agreement reached during the Obama administration doesn’t strictly prohibit Iran from developing missiles.

