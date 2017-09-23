President Trump aims to achieve congressional balancing act on taxes

Associated Press Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he wants to lure Democratic lawmakers to sign on to a Republican-crafted tax overhaul plan. But negotiators must deal with the reality that any handouts to Democrats quickly could turn into turn-offs for the GOP.

Details of the plan are still taking shape, and President Trump is planning to promote it heavily. He’s expected to travel to Indiana this coming week, and there’s talk off a televised speech.

The White House views the planned overhaul as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to simplify the tax system and cut rates.

Passage of a tax overhaul would give the President a much-needed victory as the Republicans continue to struggle to overturn the Obama health law.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s