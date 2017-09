Escambia County, FL (WKRG)

A 17-year-old is in Sacred Heart Hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Beulah Road near the Equestrian Center. An FHP crash report says 17-year-old Ryan Babe was walking on the shoulder of the road at about 8:30 Friday night.

Mr. Babe stated he only remembers being struck from behind by an unknown vehicle. The unknown vehicle left the scene of the

crash, with Mr. Babe never seeing the vehicle. No witnesses have come forward.–FHP Report Narrative