Owners, insurer settle high-dollar suit in Ohio mansion fire

CINCINNATI (AP) – A dispute over a multi-million dollar insurance claim for a suburban Cincinnati mansion that burned down in 2014 has been settled weeks before a scheduled trial.

A federal court filing says attorneys for Jeffrey and Maria Decker and their insurer informed the judge the matter was settled, but the document doesn’t offer details. The settlement hasn’t been finalized.

The Deckers sued Chubb National Insurance Company after it declined to pay their $14 million claim for the fire at their mansion in Indian Hill, which had nearly 15,000 square feet of living space. The Deckers say they cooperated with the investigation.

Chubb countersued and accused them of intentionally misrepresenting information during the investigation. It sought repayment of $700,000 from the Deckers.

The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined.

