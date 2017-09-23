NFL Executive Director Responds to President Trump’s Kneeling Player Comments

Related Coverage President Trump Suggests Firing NFL Players Who Kneel During National Anthem

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – The executive director of the NFL players’ union is responding to President Donald Trump’s comments about players who kneel during the national anthem, saying no one should have to “choose a job that forces them to surrender their rights.”

NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith says in a statement that demonstrations are “protected speech” that has prompted “thoughtful discussions in our locker rooms and in board rooms.”

Trump said Friday he would love to see NFL owners fire players who kneel during “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Several athletes, including a handful of NFL players, have kneeled to protest treatment of blacks by police.

Smith says: “The line that marks the balance between the rights of every citizen in our great country gets crossed when someone is told to just ‘shut up and play.'”

However, President Donald Trump is sticking by his criticism of the kneeling players and is brushing off a rebuke from the commissioner of the National Football League.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Saturday that Trump’s comments about players who kneel during the national anthem are “divisive” and show an “unfortunate lack of respect.”

On Twitter later in the day, Trump said Goodell “put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country. Tell them to stand!”

Trump suggested during a speech Friday night that NFL owners should fire players who kneel during “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Several athletes, including a handful of NFL players, have refused to stand to protest treatment of blacks by police.