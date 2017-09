((WKRG)) – The beloved children’s book character will be swinging by the exploreum this morning at about 8:50 to help open the new exhibit: Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!

The new wing features the monkey teaching kids about science, math and engineering through hands on play.

A special preview for exploreum members is this morning from nine to noon and the exhibit opens to the public from thereafter.

There is an admission charge.