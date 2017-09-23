Mother guilty of felony child abuse for leaving baby in car

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) – A Morgan County jury has found an Alabama mother guilty of felony child abuse for leaving her 6-week-old son in a parked car on a hot day.

The Decatur Daily reports 30-year-old Monica Harris, of Decatur, faces up to 10 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

Decatur police say the child was in the car for about 20 minutes when found Aug. 24, 2016. The infant was treated at an area hospital, but suffered no serious injury.

The jury deliberated for more than three hours Friday before returning its unanimous verdict. Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell set sentencing for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 2.

Her court-appointed attorney, Kevin Teague, said he will likely appeal the conviction. With no prior convictions, Harris would be eligible for probation as opposed to prison time.

