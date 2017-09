Flomaton, AL (WKRG)

Some scary moments in Flomaton overnight. A man is safe after climbing to the top of the water tower in Flomaton. Flomaton Police say they got a call for a man threatening suicide and climbing the water tower at after 9 pm Friday evening. After hours of negotiating, the man voluntarily came down.

He was voluntarily taken to the hospital. A viewer sent us pictures claiming the man was upset over a child custody case.