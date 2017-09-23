Man convicted of manslaughter of girl released

PORT SALERNO, Fla. (AP) – A man who was convicted of aggravated manslaughter of a child and kidnapping-aggravated child abuse in the death of a 10-year-old girl has been released from prison.

The News-Herald reports that after serving three years and five months of his 10-year sentence at the Dade Correctional Facility, Price was released Thursday.

According to state prison records, Price was released to the Florida Civil Commitment Center in Arcadia, which provides counseling in the hopes of reintegrating offenders back into society without recidivism.

In 1993, 10-year-old Andrea Parsons was grabbed by two men as she was leaving a store in Port Salerno, north of Palm Beach. Price was eventually arrested in 2012 and convicted. Another suspect in the case, Claude Davis, died in 2013.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)