Liinehan leads Idaho back to beat South Alabama 29-23 in double overtime

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Isaiah Saunders’ 2-yard touchdown run finally gave Idaho a much-delayed 29-23 double-overtime victory over South Alabama on Saturday night in a game that saw two weather delays.

The game lasted almost seven hours with the first weather delay lasting over two hours (2:27) in this Sun Belt Conference opener.

Idaho’s Matt Linehan threw for 273 yards with Alfonso Onunwor grabbing eight catches for 119 yards and a score. Onunwor pulled in a pass from over his right shoulder in the left corner of the end zone as the Vandals charged back to tie the game 20-20 with only 13 seconds remaining.

The teams traded field goals in the first extra period. South Alabama’s (1-3, 0-1) Gavin Patterson missed a 43-yard field goal to start the second overtime, leaving the door open for Saunders.

The Vandals (2-2, 1-0) were 61 yards from the end zone with 90 seconds remaining when Linehan went to work, driving Idaho for the tying score in regulation.

