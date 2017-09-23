Hundreds try to set world record for human peace sign

Associated Press Published:

BOSTON (AP) – Hundreds have gathered at the country’s oldest public park to try to set a Guinness world record for the largest human peace symbol.

At around noon Saturday, 1,682 people reportedly assembled in a circular formation, holding up the “V” hand sign for peace, on Boston Common.

The gathering failed to set a record- it needed more than 5,000 people.

But organizers say the event was mostly aimed at highlighting the work of Children’s Services of Roxbury, a statewide organization that provides social services to children and families.

Participants tell The Boston Globe they wanted to be a part of something good and “help promote peace.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

