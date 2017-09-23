Health care groups oppose GOP bill

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on the Republican push on health care (all times local):

9:35 p.m.

The nation’s doctors, hospitals and health insurance plans are unified in their opposition to the latest Republican bill to dismantle Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

In a joint statement on Saturday, major groups such as the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association, America’s Health Insurance Plans and the BlueCross BlueShield Association called on the Senate to reject the bill sponsored by GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy.

The groups say, “Health care is too important to get wrong.”

They warn that under the bill patients and consumers will lose important protections and those with significant illnesses will be charged higher premiums and may not be able to buy coverage.

They also say the cuts to Medicaid would cause millions of Americans to lose their coverage – and the changes would weaken individual insurance markets, making coverage more costly.