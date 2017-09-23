UPDATE: Foul Play Not Suspected in Dead Body Found on Shirley Drive

UPDATE 2:22 p.m. Saturday Sept. 23, 2017

The Gulf Breeze Police Department stated the following, “The Gulf Breeze Police Department is currently working a death investigation after a deceased individual was discovered in the residential area of Shirley Drive. Officers responded to the area at around 6:55am today. The investigation is in the early phase, but foul play is not suspected at this time. Victim information is not available due to next of kin notification. This is a continuing investigation and more information will be available as time allows.”

GULF BREEZE, Florida (WKRG) — Gulf Breeze Police tells News 5 an investigation is underway on Shirley Drive after a body was found.

News 5 is working to learn more about the incident.