Golf Tour Operators To Visit Alabama Courses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – State and local tourism officials are promoting Alabama’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail to an international audience.

Golf tour operators from multiple countries are set to arrive in the state on Sunday to begin playing trail courses during a visit that will last through Oct. 1.

The guest list includes 31 vacation packaging countries in 17 nations including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Ireland and Norway.

The first top is the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa in suburban Birmingham. Aside from playing the RTJ Oxmoor Valley Course, visitors will see some of Birmingham’s historic districts and breweries.

The group will also play other courses and visit cities including Montgomery, Mobile, Gulf Shores, Auburn and Opelika. The goal is to lure new visitors to the state.

