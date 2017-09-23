Dozens of sea turtles back in Georgia after Irma evacuation

Associated Press Published:

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) – Dozens of sick, injured and newborn sea turtles are back in their tanks on the Georgia coast after evacuating nearly 450 miles (725 kilometers) to escape from Hurricane Irma.

The Brunswick News reports the 29 turtles and 50 hatchlings being cared for at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island came home Wednesday after taking shelter from the storm at the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga.

Dr. Terry Norton is the Georgia sea turtle hospital’s director and chief veterinarian. He says all of the turtles that evacuated on Sept. 9 returned safely.

It wasn’t any easy trip. Norton’s staff took three vans to transport the turtles to Tennessee. Turtles traveled in padded tubs with mist and ointment used to keep their skin from getting too dry.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

