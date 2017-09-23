Curious George Exhibit Opens in Mobile

Related Coverage New Curious George Exhibit Opens Today At The Exploreum

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Literature’s most famous monkey makes a stop in Mobile. Curious George came riding in on a fire truck in Mobile this morning.

He was at the Exploreum to welcome the learning center’s newest exhibit. Curious George: Let’s Get Curious opened today. The exhibit has several interactive exhibits to help kids learning about math, science, and engineering.

“Even as early as preschool children can understand scientific concepts and certainly literacy is something we want to build at the Exploreum as well so this is a nice combination of literacy and science literacy,” said Jan McKay with the Gulf Coast Exploreum. Exploreum members and their kids got a special preview of the exhibit this morning. Curious George: Let’s Get Curious will be a part of the Exploreum until January 7th. You can learn more about the exhibit here.