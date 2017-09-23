Coast Guard Rescues Four People Near Dauphin Island After Boats Capsize

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Alabama (WKRG) – The Coast Guard made two rescues on Saturday Sept. 23, near Dauphin Island saving four people.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a call from Mobile 911 around 11:11 a.m. in reference to two people holding onto the hull of a capsized boat near Billy Goat Hole. Two boaters were rescued and taken to Station Dauphin Island.

Around 11:40 a.m. the Coast Guard responded to a second call about a wooden vessel that was sinking with one adult and one child aboard. The passengers were rescued.

The condition of all four boaters is unknown at this time.