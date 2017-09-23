Canoe being prepped for Museum of Mississippi History

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A canoe that’s hundreds of years old will be one of the largest items in the Museum of Mississippi History.

Workers are preparing a display for the canoe that is 25.5 feet (7.8 meters) long and was made by Native Americans chipping, scraping and burning out the lower trunk of a bald cypress tree.

Curators believe it was made between about 1500 and 1600 from a tree that was already about 200 years old.

Workers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers unearthed the canoe in 1989 in Steele Bayou in the Mississippi Delta.

Conservator Kathryn Etre (EE-tree) says the canoe had been buried in silt, which protected it from rotting.

The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, both under one roof, open in December.

