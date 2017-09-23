Canoe being prepped for Museum of Mississippi History

Associated Press Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A canoe that’s hundreds of years old will be one of the largest items in the Museum of Mississippi History.

Jo Miles-Seely carefully vacuums the fine dust from the cracks and grooves in the giant Native American dugout, known as the Swan Lake Canoe, as it is being prepared for exhibit in the Museum of Mississippi History, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Jackson, Miss. The platform-style dugout is rare and believed to have been manufactured by Native Americans between AD 1500 and 1600. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Workers are preparing a display for the canoe that is 25.5 feet (7.8 meters) long and was made by Native Americans chipping, scraping and burning out the lower trunk of a bald cypress tree.

Curators believe it was made between about 1500 and 1600 from a tree that was already about 200 years old.

Workers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers unearthed the canoe in 1989 in Steele Bayou in the Mississippi Delta.

Conservator Kathryn Etre (EE-tree) says the canoe had been buried in silt, which protected it from rotting.

The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, both under one roof, open in December.

Conservator Kathryn Etre discusses the preservation techniques she and others are employing to protect the giant Native American canoe, known as the Swan Lake Canoe, for exhibit in the Museum of Mississippi History, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Jackson, Miss. The platform-style dugout is rare and believed to have been manufactured by Native Americans between AD 1500 and 1600. The canoe is over twenty-five feet long, about 28 inches at its widest point, and about 14 inches deep. It was constructed in one piece from the lower trunk of a bald cypress tree. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s