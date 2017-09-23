BREAKING: Missing Prichard Girl Found

UPDATE 1:43 p.m. Saturday Sept. 2017

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lamiracle has been located. Her condition is unknown at this time.

PRICHARD, AL (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued the following missing child alert:

The Prichard, Alabama Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lamiracle Dumas. On September 21, 2017, Lamiracle left Prichard, Alabama with her mother, Amy Marie Dumas, and has not returned. Their direction of travel is unknown at this time. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Lamiracle or Amy Dumas, please contact the Prichard Police Department at (251) 452-2211.