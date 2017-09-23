Artist Hopes To Help Victims Of Harvey With Artwork

Cindy Cherrington is from Houston, Texas, and was fortunate to not be directly hit by Hurricane Harvey. But now she’s feeling survivor’s remorse.

“Cause I had nothing happen to me, I had no flood, but I know so many people who did get impacted. They lost their house, they lost their car, they lost both. A lot of artists that I know lost their art,” says Cherrington.

Cherrington is an artist herself. She is at the Jubilee festival of arts this weekend in Daphne and works with glass.

“This is fused glass, which is layers of glass I layer together and then fire in a kiln. I use a lot of powdered and crushed glass and I cut pieces of glass also,” says Cherrington.

She travels to different art shows and draws inspiration from the nature and the gulf coast. And though she wasn’t impacted by Hurricane Harvey, it has affected her work.

“I haven’t created much art since then. I didn’t do a lot of art while it was going on of course, there was too much going on and then you felt really bad when it was all over and then you try to help everybody.”

And her way of helping has come through the work she has done. She’s donated her artwork to several benefits that help those struggling after Harvey.

“To give proceeds to a lot of the artists, I’m going to try to target the artists that have really been impacted and it makes a real difference because that’s their income.”

And in this small way, it helps relieves her survivor’s remorse.

“If it weren’t for us who were the lucky ones, who would give? It would be very hard to get that many people to give that kind of money.”

You can visit Cindy and other vendors tomorrow at the festival on Main Street in Daphne from 10 A.M. to 4 p.m.