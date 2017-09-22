Zach Adams Found Guilty on All Charges in Holly Bobo Murder Case

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WKRN) – The jury has found Zach Adams guilty on all counts in the murder, rape and kidnapping of Holly Bobo.

The jury of six women and six men deliberated for 11 hours before presenting their verdict to Judge Creed McGinley.

Adams is guilty on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, and three counts of rape.

The judge did not reveal the exact question and would not comment on the evidence. But he told the jury, “You must base your decision solely on what you hear in the courtroom.” He went on to tell jurors to consider all the evidence.

The Judge asked the jury foreman if they were making progress. Jurors said ‘yes.’

Jurors returned to the private room where they are continuing deliberations in the high-profile trial for the man charged with kidnapping, raping, and killing nursing student Holly Bobo.

The jury was sent home at 6 p.m. Thursday and will resumed deliberations early Friday morning at 8:30 a.m.

The prosecution and defense rested their cases Wednesday in the high-profile trial of Zach Adams after nine days of testimony.

During closing arguments Thursday, the state’s prosecution team laid out the mystery of what they believe happened to Bobo in less than an hour.

“Zach said, ‘I couldn’t have picked a prettier b****,’” Paul Hagerman said.

Hagerman also brought up an important fact during his closing arguments – two fellow inmates said Adams told them he was not worried because authorities didn’t have a gun. At the time Adams allegedly told them that no one knew Bobo had been shot and it wasn’t discovered until her remains were found six months later.

“Nobody in this world knew if she was strangled, if she was stabbed, if she was run over and certainly not shot,” Hagerman said. “Nobody in this world knew except for the two men who were there when it happened.”

The defense argued in their closing arguments that the government is using the mouths of convicted criminals to tell a tall tale.

“Their theory is full of these holes. I mean they have kind of this mystery, everything is under the vail,” Jennifer Thompson said.

Thompson said even the government’s own witnesses, especially Jason Autry, pick apart their story.

“When you dig down deep into what the government says and what the facts really are, you’ll see that their story is absolutely full of holes,” she said, adding, ““Zachary Rye Adams is 100 percent innocent of these charges that he is facing in this case.”

The sequestered jury, made up of six women and six men, will review the eight counts Adams is charged with, including three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and three counts of rape.

Multiple witnesses were called throughout the trial, including Bobo’s mother, father and brother and Adams’ grandfather.

Bobo was 20 when she vanished from her home in the rural West Tennessee town of Parsons in April 2011. Authorities say her remains were found in September 2014 by two men in woods not far from her home in Decatur County.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, rape, and murder. He faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.

He is one of three men charged in the case, alongside his brother Dylan Adams and Autry, who took the stand last week, giving explosive new details and information in the high-profile case.

