What’s Working: Service Dog Gives Vet New Independence

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local army veteran who suffered a brain injury is showing how you can get your life back after combat, with a little help. John Drinkard served fourteen years in the Army National Guard and served a tour in Iraq from 2004-2005. He was injured from a bomb blast in Iraq and was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. He has lost his ability to walk. He has small strokes, vision problems, and other neurological problems.

His life changed for the better a year ago when he was matched with a service dog, a German Shepard named Gus. Gus has been a game-changer for him. “From the very first second he walked in the door, he and I locked eyes, and we knew that was our match,” Drinkard says.

Gus is able to help Drinkard when he has muscle spasms. In fact, he can even predict them before they start. The dog will jump up and apply pressure on his legs when the spasm starts. He also can help pull John in his wheelchair and help him “come to” when he has a neurological spell that makes his body goes limp. Drinkard calls them “absence seizures.”

John says he has gotten much more independent because he doesn’t have to rely so much on his wife for everything. Jennifer says, “Gus has been one of the best things to ever happen to John.”

The Drinkards have started a foundation to help other veterans and families with autistic children. They have a son with Autism. It’s called The John 9:3 Foundation. Find a link here.