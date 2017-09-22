WATCH LIVE: President Trump Joins Luther Strange for Rally in Huntsville

WATCH HERE: President Trump Speaks at Luther Strange Rally in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — President Donald Trump has traveled to Alabama to speak at the ‘Luther Strange for Senate’ Rally tonight that you can watch on WKRG.com or the WKRG Facebook Page.

Trump is backing the establishment candidate, incumbent Luther Strange. The maverick candidate who seems intent on roiling the Senate, former Chief Justice Roy Moore, has the support of many Trump backers, including his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon.

Strange and Moore traded jabs at a Thursday night debate, with Strange stressing that Trump supports him and Moore arguing that the “elite Washington establishment” is trying to influence the race.

Another maverick Republican, former Gov. Sarah Palin, told Moore supporters at a Thursday rally that a vote for Moore isn’t a vote against Trump but a vote for the people’s agenda that elected Trump.