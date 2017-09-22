Walmart to Deliver Food Directly to Your Fridge

(CNN) — No time for grocery shopping? Walmart has you covered. The company is testing a service that will deliver groceries straight to your fridge and you apparently don’t even have to be home.

Walmart is teaming up with security company ‘August Home’ which makes smart locks.

If the customer is not home, the delivery person will use a one-time passcode that opens the door. The homeowner gets an alert on their phone that the delivery is in progress.They even can watch the process on home security cameras through an app.

Once the delivery is done, the doors lock automatically.

Would you be okay with letting a stranger in your home for convenience?

‘August’ CEO Jason Johnson said they’re going to have to build trust with consumers.

Walmart suggested it is likely to roll it out further if it takes with customers.