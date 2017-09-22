U.S. Coast Guard Airbus Ocean Sentry Fleet Reaches Flight Milestone

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — The HC-144 aircraft, manufactured by Airbus Defense & Space and operated by the U.S. Coast Guard as the Ocean Sentry fleet has reached a milestone 100,000 hours of flight.

“The Ocean Sentry has provided the U.S. Coast Guard the capability to fly more hours per sortie without having to stop to refuel or complete maintenance,” said Capt. Joe Kimball, Chief of the USCG Office of Aviation Forces. “The ability to stay in the air longer with Ocean Sentry has allowed us to increase the effectiveness of our Aviation Assets responding to Coast Guard missions.”

In eight years of service with the Coast Guard, the HC-144A fleet has been involved in 3,500 search and rescue missions saving 620 lives, and supported 8,400 law enforcement missions including 890 drug interdiction missions.

The fleet played an important role in response to recent hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The current fleet of Ocean Sentry aircraft operates out of Coast Guard Air Stations in Cape Cod, Mass.; Mobile, Ala.; Corpus Christi, Texas; and Miami. By the year 2022, the fleet is expected to reach 200,000 flight hours.