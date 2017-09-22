TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Delays on I-10 in Both Directions for Separate Accidents

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — WKRG Traffic is following two separate accidents causing significant delays in both directions on Interstate 10 in Mobile County.

The first accident occurred on I-10 westbound near Theodore Dawes Road.  An accident led to an overturned vehicle.  Traffic has been slowed by the closure of one lane as cleanup ensues.

The second accident occurred on I-10 eastbound near the I-65 interchange.  Traffic there is seeing significant delays.

