TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Delays on I-10 in Both Directions for Separate Accidents

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — WKRG Traffic is following two separate accidents causing significant delays in both directions on Interstate 10 in Mobile County.

The first accident occurred on I-10 westbound near Theodore Dawes Road. An accident led to an overturned vehicle. Traffic has been slowed by the closure of one lane as cleanup ensues.

The second accident occurred on I-10 eastbound near the I-65 interchange. Traffic there is seeing significant delays.

