‘Strange for Senate’ Rally Recap

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — President Trump is urging Alabama voters to support Sen. Luther Strange, calling him “a tough, tough cookie” who has been wrongly branded an establishment insider.

Trump tells rally-goers Friday night that people have claimed Strange is “friendly” with the Senate majority leader. Trump says Strange “doesn’t know Mitch McConnell at all” and was given “a bum rap.”

Trump is also praising Strange for agreeing to back Republican health care legislation with no strings attached.

Still Trump is acknowledging he “might have made a mistake” because Strange is trailing in polls for Tuesday Republican runoff.

Trump says Strange rival Roy Moore will have a tougher time winning the general election. But if Moore wins the runoff, Trump says he’ll campaign “like hell” for him.

President Donald Trump also lashed out at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a rally speech in Alabama.

Trump says during a rally for Sen. Luther Strange that “We can’t have madmen out there shooting rockets all over the place.”

He also says “Rocket Man should have been handled a long time ago” by previous presidents.

Trump and Kim have been trading barbs.

Kim earlier this week called Trump “deranged” and said he would “pay dearly” for his threats.

Trump delivered a combative speech Tuesday at the U.N. General Assembly, where he mocked Kim as a “Rocket Man” on a “suicide mission.” Trump also told the U.N. that if “forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

He also criticized Sen. John McCain for opposing Republican efforts to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Trump is calling McCain’s opposition “sad” and “a horrible, horrible thing” for the Republican Party.

McCain declared his opposition Friday to the GOP’s last-ditch effort to repeal and replace “Obamacare,” dealing a likely death blow to the legislation.

It’s the second time in three months the 81-year-old McCain has emerged as the destroyer of his party’s signature promise to voters.