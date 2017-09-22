Semi Carrying Pumpkins Crashes, Goes Up in Flames

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A semi-truck carrying pumpkins crashed early Friday morning on Interstate-75 in Pasco County creating a charred pumpkin mess that caused extensive damage to the roadway.

All lanes of southbound I-75 were reopened before 3 p.m. at SR 52 (Exit 285). Both lanes in that area had been closed since early Friday morning.

Crews repaved the asphalt that was damaged during the crash.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators said Lortatia Marshall, 43, of Waynesboro, Georgia, was driving the semi-truck southbound on I-75.

At 4:30 a.m., she was in the outside lane, north of SR-52 and drove into a barrier at the exit ramp. The truck continued to travel southbound several hundred feet, before coming to a final rest and bursting into flames in the outside lane.

The truck was hauling pumpkins, which also caught fire and spilled onto the interstate.

Marshall made it out of the crashed truck and was not injured.