Pensacola Man Gets 25 Years in Federal Prison for Cocaine, Stolen Firearm

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) – A Pensacola man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on Friday after being convicted on drug and firearm charges.

Clifford B. Gandy Jr., 26, received the prison sentence after an October 2016 jury conviction of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In May 2016, prosecutors say two officers walking on patrol observed Gandy, a multi-convicted felon, inside a running vehicle in a public parking lot with three bags containing a white powder on his lap. As the officers approached, Gandy attempted to reverse the vehicle to escape capture, but the officers drew their weapons and prevented Gandy from leaving.

Gandy was found in possession of a digital scale, cocaine bags, a bag of marijuana, $800 in cash and a loaded semi-automatic pistol that was later determined to be stolen.

This case resulted from an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Pensacola Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney David L. Goldberg prosecuted the case.