Panel Weighs Governor ‘s Request to Move Confederate Monuments

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The future location of three Confederate memorials on North Carolina’s old Capitol grounds could depend on a state panel asked by the governor to move the monuments to a Civil War battle site.

The North Carolina Historical Commission is meeting Friday to consider Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s request to relocate the monuments to Bentonville Battlefield, south of Raleigh. The memorials include a 75-foot-tall obelisk remembering all of the state’s Confederate dead and two smaller statutes.

State law limits relocations to places of similar honor, prominence and visibility. Republican legislators say Bentonville doesn’t meet the requirement and suggest someone will sue if the commission grants the request.

Cooper announced his plans in the weeks following a violent rally in Virginia and the toppling of a local monument in Durham.

