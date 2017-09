MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police needs the public’s help locating 56-year-old Daryl Jackson. Jackson was reported missing on Sept.16th by his mother.

Jackson was last seen on Sept.10th when he borrowed his mother’s vehicle, a silver 2008 Chrysler Pacifica.

Jackson is 6 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds with brown and gray hair, balding.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daryl Jackson call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.