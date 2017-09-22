Teen Crashes Stolen Car into House

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A teenager was arrested Friday morning after stealing a car and crashing it into a home in Pensacola.

Jason Shoupe, 17, was arrested after crashing a stolen car into a home on Belair Road in Pensacola.

According to the incident report, Shoupe was driving the stolen car at a high speed and while taking a turn on Ellysee Way, left the road and crashed into a house and a Chevy pickup truck.

Shoupe fled from the scene, but Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies were able to capture and arrest him.

Shoupe has been charged with Grand Theft Auto, Reckless Driving, driving without a license, and leaving the scene.