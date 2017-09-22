LIVE Traffic Blog

By Published:

5:06 A.M.- Our first look at traffic here on this Friday reveals things are looking good on the Bayway and Causeway. No problems through either of the tunnels. In Mobile, Mobile Police telling us of an accident Azalea at Government. It’s just a fender bender but causing a little bit of a delay there. No problems coming down I-65. Through Baldwin County Alabama Highway Patrol clearing an earlier accident on I-10 eastbound near the 62 mile marker (that’s about 3 or 4 miles before you get to the Alabama Florida State Line). Beyond that no problems right now on the Panhandle according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Reports by News 5’s Traffic Reporter, Kenny Fowler.

