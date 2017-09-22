John McCain says no to GOP health care bill

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – Sen. John McCain says he won’t vote for the Republican bill repealing the Obama health care law. His statement likely deals a fatal blow to the last-gasp GOP measure in a Senate showdown expected next week.

The Arizona Republican says he can’t back the partisan GOP measure because “we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats.”

He also says he can’t back it without knowing the proposal’s impact on insurance coverage and premiums. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has said its estimates on that won’t be ready next week.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has said he’ll oppose the bill and Maine Sen. Susan Collins says she’s leaning against it.

Republicans control the Senate 52-48. All Democrats oppose the bill so three GOP “no” votes would doom it.

Sen. Rand Paul says despite President Donald Trump’s attacks on him for opposing the new GOP health care bill, the measure is a “fake” and he won’t support it.

The Kentucky Republican says in an interview with The Associated Press that the White House “just wants a legislative victory, they’re not as concerned with the policy” in the bill. He says the measure doesn’t really repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law because it leaves most of its tax increases intact.

Trump tweeted Friday that Paul or other Republicans who vote against the bill will “forever … be known as ‘the Republican who saved ObamaCare.'”

Paul says top Republicans pushing the measure toward a showdown next week have been “tarting it up with special stuff” to try winning enough votes for it to pass.

He says he doesn’t resent Trump’s Twitter attacks on him for opposing the bill. He says, “I’m a big boy.”