Good Samaritan Fatally Shot While Helping Elderly Man

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) – A Florida gunman fatally shot a good Samaritan who had confronted him for yelling at an elderly man who was cutting the grass.

Video released by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office shows the gunman screaming and gesturing at the elderly man, who was holding a grass trimmer as he worked in a Pembroke Pines vacant lot.

Detectives say Philip Antonino was walking to his job Friday morning when he saw the argument. Video shows Antonino walking up to the gunman and the two start arguing. The video stops as the gunman begins to walk away. Detectives say the gunman then turned and shot Antonino numerous times before fleeing.

Antonino died a short time later at the hospital. No suspect has been arrested.