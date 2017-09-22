Girls in Aviation Day, Still Time to Register

MOBILE, Alabama (Submitted) – Dr. Deborah Barnhart became the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in December 2010. The Center is the official Visitor Information Center for NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, an affiliate of the Smithsonian, and the showcase for Redstone Arsenal and defense programs, including energy. Home to the world-renowned U.S. Space Camp®, U.S. Space Academy®, Aviation Challenge®, and Robotics Camp, the Center is Alabama’s leading tourist attraction. Barnhart’s career spans three decades of service in commercial industry, government, aerospace and defense. A retired Navy Captain, she was one of the first ten women assigned to duty aboard ships and commanded five units in her 26-year career.

Dr. Barnhart will also be a featured speaker at tomorrow’s Girls in Aviation Day event (September 23, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.) sponsored by Mobile Airport Authority, Airbus Americas, Inc., Aviation Center of Enterprise State Community College, Signature Flight Support, Contenintal Motors, Emerald Coast Chapter of 99’s, Mobile Popcorn, MH3 Printing. GIRLS CAN STILL SIGN UP FOR THIS EVENT – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/girls-in-aviation-day-tickets-35633489727

Girls in Aviation Day – A day just for girls ages 8 to 16 to experience different STEM subjects and explore careers in the local aviation industry by way of hands-on activities, experiencing team work, and one on one opportunities with representatives from aviation affiliated educational professionals and companies. Attendees will have the opportunity to talk and listen to women in various fields of aviation and aerospace, including pilots, engineers, managers, manufacturing, and more. Exciting hands-on activities, such as STEM education, learning about drones, aviation phonetics, and a tour of the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility. There will be a visit from the local 99’s Chapter with up close viewing of their personal airplanes along with many other activities.