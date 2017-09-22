Finally, A New Elementary School for Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Elementary School has been here in some form or fashion since 1929. So, you can imagine the excitement now that a new school is on the way.

Bay Minette Elementary School has been ready and now it looks like it will finally happen. A new elementary school is in the works for the more than 900 students and staff.

“It’s like the dream came true,” says teacher Pam Hartner. “It’s a happy day for Bay Minette.”

The school board had planned on spending just over 9 million dollars next year for 35 new classrooms and a cafeteria. The cost of the new school, 13 million dollars. The funding coming from reserves, BP settlement money and a surplus in the capital improvement fund.

“It’s just going to pull us together as one school, one faculty, one campus,” says principal Laura Moorer.

A lot of parents didn’t know of the decision. Mother of a third and fourth grader at BMES, Talika Palmer found out just moments before News 5 spoke to her. “I am beyond, girl, this is very exciting news.”

After years of patching up, putting off, and making do, a new Bay Minette Elementary School is closer than ever. It will make impacts on and off- campus according to Mayor Bob Wills. “Big boost in so many ways and beyond that it’s going to be great for the spirit and atmosphere around town.”

The original building will not be torn down instead, the city plans to enter a long-term lease with the school system and host city functions.

The new school will be built on the current property. Groundbreaking is set for the first of next year with classes starting in the Fall of 2019.