Deputies Arrest Two People After String of Burglaries in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WKRG) — Two people have been arrested by deputies for a string of home burglaries and grand larcenies in George County.

Brandi Leigh Williams, 40, and Ryan Cody Goodman, 28, are in custody for a slew of summer robberies deputies say they committed. Investigators recovered several of the stolen items at a residence in West Mobile.

Williams faces four counts of burglary of a dwelling and two counts of grand larceny. She is being help at the George County Regional Correctional Facility on $30,000 bond.

Goodman faces one count of burglary of a dwelling. He is in custody in Mobile County, awaiting extradition.