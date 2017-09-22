Coyote Captured in Mobile Neighborhood Where Pets Have Gone Missing

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just two days after the City of Mobile set traps to capture nuisance coyotes, News 5 has learned at least one coyote has been trapped.

More than 30 dogs and cats disappeared over the summer in neighborhoods across the Springhill area, and pet owners believe coyotes have been eating them.

“I heard the most horrible sound. It was the coyote picking her up and carrying her off. It was this death sound,” said Sally Partridge, who had two small dogs killed by a coyote on Bristol Court.

The city issued a public safety warning on Tuesday. The next day, 15 traps were placed, many of them in ditches in the Llanfair community.

Small pets may be attracted to the traps, so you’re encouraged to keep them indoors, warned Public Safety Director James Barber.

The city has said the coyotes will be killed because they are considered a nuisance animal in Alabama.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s